Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Univest Financial stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.28. 1,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,169. Univest Financial has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 270.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 24,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

