Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Short Interest Down 99.0% in January

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 850,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS UNRV traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.26. 289,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29. Unrivaled Brands has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production segment which includes cannabis-focused retail, cultivation and production operations.

