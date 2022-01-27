Unum Group Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.44 Per Share (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unum Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.44 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

NYSE:UNM opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $31.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,930,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,630,000 after acquiring an additional 452,030 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after acquiring an additional 456,467 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,124,000 after acquiring an additional 228,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,755,000 after acquiring an additional 33,295 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

