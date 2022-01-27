Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,963 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Unum Group worth $11,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,376,000 after purchasing an additional 312,667 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Unum Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

UNM opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.