UNUS SED LEO Hits Market Cap of $3.30 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for $3.46 or 0.00009549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and approximately $4.45 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.87 or 0.00294613 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000999 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.