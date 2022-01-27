uPlexa (UPX) Reaches Market Cap of $219,330.91

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $219,330.91 and $387.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, uPlexa has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

uPlexa Profile

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

