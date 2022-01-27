Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) were down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $87.97 and last traded at $87.97. Approximately 158,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,585,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

Get Upstart alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.86.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total value of $159,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,667,866 shares of company stock valued at $335,351,304 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 97.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 560.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Upstart by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.