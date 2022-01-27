Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.74

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.74 and traded as low as C$1.42. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 390,493 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$306.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.85.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ur-Energy news, Senior Officer Penne Ann Goplerud sold 66,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$122,476.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$478,342.97. Also, Senior Officer Roger L. Smith sold 141,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total transaction of C$338,841.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$916,521.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 528,267 shares of company stock worth $1,162,511.

About Ur-Energy (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.