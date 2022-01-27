Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,125,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 491,866 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.91% of Urban Edge Properties worth $276,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UE opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $106.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

