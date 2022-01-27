UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will post sales of $16.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.80 million and the highest is $16.50 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $7.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $47.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $48.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $108.17 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $114.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on URGN shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $31,121.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,616 shares of company stock valued at $511,056. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 707.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 49.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth about $174,000.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

