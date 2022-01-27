UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.15 Million

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will post sales of $16.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.80 million and the highest is $16.50 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $7.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $47.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $48.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $108.17 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $114.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on URGN shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $31,121.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,616 shares of company stock valued at $511,056. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 707.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 49.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth about $174,000.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.