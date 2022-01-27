US Bancorp DE Acquires 534 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $189.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.37 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.32.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

