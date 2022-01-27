US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 129.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,395,000 after buying an additional 71,891 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 14.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth about $654,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.69.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $147.72 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.47 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.92 and a 200 day moving average of $299.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $13,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $118,064,323 in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

