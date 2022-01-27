US Bancorp DE Buys 1,371 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 34.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 45.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLAB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.42.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $158.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.61 and a 200 day moving average of $170.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.15 and a twelve month high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

