US Bancorp DE Buys 1,846 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5,112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after acquiring an additional 253,444 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,770,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 997.2% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,628,000 after purchasing an additional 190,565 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,639,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,355,000.

Shares of ITOT opened at $96.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $108.15.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.