US Bancorp DE Buys 2,848 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in JD.com by 10.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,527 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 40,728 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in JD.com by 7.0% in the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,182,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,020 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in JD.com by 126.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $71.11 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.94. The company has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on JD. CLSA boosted their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

