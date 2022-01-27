US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 46,612.9% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 28,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $119.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.