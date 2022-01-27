US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,687 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2,821.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,926 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIAC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $31.67 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

