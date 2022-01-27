US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,416 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Autohome by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,526,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,424,000 after purchasing an additional 987,855 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,708,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,924,000 after purchasing an additional 920,241 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Autohome by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,727,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,230,000 after purchasing an additional 783,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Autohome by 2,993.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 763,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,891,000 after buying an additional 738,953 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATHM shares. CLSA lowered their target price on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.22.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $30.55 on Thursday. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

