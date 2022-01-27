US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

AIMC opened at $47.75 on Thursday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.01.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.