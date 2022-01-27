US Bancorp DE Has $2.04 Million Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTON. Stifel Europe lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $157.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $76.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,426 shares of company stock worth $1,359,774. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.