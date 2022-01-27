US Bancorp DE Has $2.19 Million Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Semtech were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Semtech by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 307,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,940,000 after purchasing an additional 58,925 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Semtech by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $903,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $369,712.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,959. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $71.10 on Thursday. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.80.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

