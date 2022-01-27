US Bancorp DE Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lear by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $811,638,000 after buying an additional 362,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lear by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after buying an additional 223,207 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Lear by 11.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,369,000 after buying an additional 215,191 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear during the second quarter worth about $31,657,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Lear by 5,419.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after buying an additional 138,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.29.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $171.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.32 and a 200-day moving average of $171.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $144.77 and a 52 week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

