US Bancorp DE Has $2.46 Million Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,773 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Wolverine World Wide worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth $220,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $710,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304 in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WWW. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

WWW stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.