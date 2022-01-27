US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Franklin Electric worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 919,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 141,851 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 62.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 230,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 88,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of FELE stock opened at $85.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average of $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.97. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $583,523.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $77,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,505 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.