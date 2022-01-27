US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,168 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $490.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.66 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

