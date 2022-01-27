US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHT opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.09.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

