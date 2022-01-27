US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hologic by 102.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,532,000 after buying an additional 1,336,301 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the second quarter valued at $78,202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Hologic by 4,713.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,164,000 after buying an additional 1,147,185 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Hologic during the second quarter valued at $53,825,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at $42,167,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.08. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

