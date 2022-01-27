US Bancorp DE Purchases 17,625 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 37,944 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $177,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.48. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

