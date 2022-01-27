US Bancorp DE Purchases 5,473 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in CRH by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 21,072.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

CRH stock opened at $48.65 on Thursday. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

