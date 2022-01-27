US Bancorp DE Purchases 801 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 16.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth $116,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TER stock opened at $143.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.39 and a 200-day moving average of $134.71. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $389,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,610 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

