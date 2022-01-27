US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEGA. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total value of $118,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $333,975 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $92.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.82. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.02 and a twelve month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -41.38%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

