US Bancorp DE Sells 1,228 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $165.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.51 and its 200 day moving average is $165.56. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $136.24 and a 1 year high of $176.73.

