US Bancorp DE Sells 5,256 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $2,534,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 166,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 802,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,134,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 455.7% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,899 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 113.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 705,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.82.

INVH opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

