US Bancorp DE Sells 768 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 17.0% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total value of $1,451,479.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,259. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.71.

Shares of LII opened at $275.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.67. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.74 and a 52-week high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

