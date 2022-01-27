US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $73.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $99.38.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.16 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

