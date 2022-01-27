US Capital Advisors Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the company will earn $4.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.50.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRP. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.68.

TRP opened at C$64.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.65. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$53.20 and a 1 year high of C$68.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.95%.

In other news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total transaction of C$556,333.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at C$120,394.44. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,828 shares of company stock worth $576,674.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

