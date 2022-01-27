US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

CEQP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.97 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at $3,914,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at $20,441,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,243,000 after buying an additional 195,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.41%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

