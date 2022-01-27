US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of NuStar Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.86).

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $412.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.58 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 53.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NS. Citigroup decreased their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NS stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently -116.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in NuStar Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. 58.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.