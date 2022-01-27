US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Purchased by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,950 shares during the period. US Foods accounts for 1.9% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.32% of US Foods worth $24,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ossiam lifted its position in US Foods by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.17.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

