USDX Reaches Market Cap of $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013653 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000721 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001136 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars.

