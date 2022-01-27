UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) were down 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 5,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 167,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USER shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.48.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

