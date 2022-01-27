Utrust (UTK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.71 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000638 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $105.74 million and approximately $9.71 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00040648 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,000 coins. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

