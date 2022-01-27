V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,414,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 742,892 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.36% of V.F. worth $94,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth about $241,803,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 4,144.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,697,000 after buying an additional 1,409,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after buying an additional 995,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of V.F. by 12.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,842,000 after buying an additional 965,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 15.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,809,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,616,000 after buying an additional 888,314 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. stock opened at $66.50 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global downgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

