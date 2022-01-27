v.systems Price Reaches $0.0144 on Exchanges (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, v.systems has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. v.systems has a market capitalization of $35.63 million and $4.38 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
v.systems Coin Profile
VSYS is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,397,599,393 coins and its circulating supply is 2,473,990,929 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems.
v.systems Coin Trading
