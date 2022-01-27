VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $300.00

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 300 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 284 ($3.83), with a volume of 1200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.78).

EGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 345 ($4.65) to GBX 380 ($5.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. boosted their price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 335 ($4.52) to GBX 345 ($4.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of £168.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 259.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 228.86.

In related news, insider Bradley Radoff sold 39,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.18), for a total value of £151,438.08 ($204,314.73).

About VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

