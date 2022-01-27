Vabble Market Capitalization Tops $4.15 Million (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, Vabble has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. Vabble has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $46,489.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vabble coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00040773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00103101 BTC.

About Vabble

Vabble is a coin. Vabble's total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 489,110,862 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble .

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

