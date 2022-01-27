Vai 1-Day Volume Tops $147,058.00 (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $59.95 million and $147,058.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vai has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00049100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.59 or 0.06575482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00052906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,224.35 or 0.99759160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051398 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 64,032,656 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

