Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) will post sales of $19.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Valens’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.28 million to $19.88 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valens will report full year sales of $66.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.31 million to $68.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $142.62 million, with estimates ranging from $118.09 million to $169.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valens.

NASDAQ:VLNS opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Valens has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valens stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 161,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.10% of Valens at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Valens

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

