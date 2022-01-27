Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.51

Shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valens Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLN. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $1,849,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

