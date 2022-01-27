Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $82.06. The company had a trading volume of 82,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of -74.59, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day moving average of $71.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -359.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

